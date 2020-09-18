Riverside County reports 307 new cases, 10 deaths, & 337 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 307 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 56,681.

Testing

600,554 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 8,482 tests conducted reported over the past 24 hours.

Riverside County is encouraging more residents to get tested for coronavirus to move into next phase of reopening.

“We need to pick up our testing again – for both the purpose of isolating the sick and to help us safely reopen more parts of our community,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of the Riverside University Health System - Public Health.

More Details: Riverside County will not advance to red reopening tier this week

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 10 additional deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,153.

Riverside County has reported 337 additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is now at 51,988.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 15 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 143. The county's current hospitalizations levels are the lowest since we first started tracking this data at the start of April.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU remained at its lowest total since April 6. Today, the county reported 4 fewer patients into the ICU, this brings the total number of ICU patients to 44.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,605 cases, 70 deaths, and 3,400 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/18/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 132

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 123

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 60

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 50

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,873

Deaths: 32

Recoveries: 1,802

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,647

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 2,507

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 59

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 50

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,094

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 1,026

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 215

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 208

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 46

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 43

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,605

Deaths: 70

Recoveries: 3,400

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 782

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 740

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 438

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 415

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 124

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 120

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 329

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 311

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,005

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 908

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,036

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 961

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 231

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 200

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 46

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 43

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 174

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 167

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 223

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 215



· County Jails

There are 410 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 336 recoveries.· · State Jails

There are 2,079 cases in the state's jails and 1,506 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.