Riverside County reports 307 new cases, 10 deaths, & 337 recoveries since Thursday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 307 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 56,681.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Testing
600,554 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 8,482 tests conducted reported over the past 24 hours.
Riverside County is encouraging more residents to get tested for coronavirus to move into next phase of reopening.
“We need to pick up our testing again – for both the purpose of isolating the sick and to help us safely reopen more parts of our community,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of the Riverside University Health System - Public Health.
More Details: Riverside County will not advance to red reopening tier this week
Click Here To Take A Look At What Changes Between Purple & Red Reopening Tiers
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 10 additional deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,153.
Riverside County has reported 337 additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is now at 51,988.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 15 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 143. The county's current hospitalizations levels are the lowest since we first started tracking this data at the start of April.
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU remained at its lowest total since April 6. Today, the county reported 4 fewer patients into the ICU, this brings the total number of ICU patients to 44.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,605 cases, 70 deaths, and 3,400 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/18/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 132
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 123
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 60
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 50
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,873
Deaths: 32
Recoveries: 1,802
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,647
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 2,507
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 59
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 50
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,094
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 1,026
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 40
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 215
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 208
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 46
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 43
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,605
Deaths: 70
Recoveries: 3,400
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 782
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 740
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 438
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 415
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 124
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 120
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 329
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 311
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,005
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 908
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,036
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 961
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 231
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 200
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 46
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 43
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 174
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 167
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 223
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 215
· County Jails
There are 410 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 336 recoveries.· · State Jails
There are 2,079 cases in the state's jails and 1,506 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
