Riverside County reports 738 new cases, 9 deaths, & 481 recoveries since Friday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 738 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 57,419.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Testing
613,711 600,554 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 13,157 tests conducted reported over the weekend.
Riverside County is encouraging more residents to get tested for coronavirus to move into next phase of reopening.
“We need to pick up our testing again – for both the purpose of isolating the sick and to help us safely reopen more parts of our community,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of the Riverside University Health System - Public Health.
More Details: Riverside County will not advance to red reopening tier this week
Click Here To Take A Look At What Changes Between Purple & Red Reopening Tiers
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 9 additional deaths since Friday, bringing the total to 1,162.
Riverside County has reported 481 additional recoveries over the weekend. The total number of recoveries is now at 52,469.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 8 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 131. The county's current hospitalizations levels are the lowest since we first started tracking this data at the start of April.
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU remained at its lowest total since April 6. Today, the county reported 3 additional patients into the ICU, this brings the total number of ICU patients to 47.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,637 cases, 70 deaths, and 3,417 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/21/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 134
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 123
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 60
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 58
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,895
Deaths: 32
Recoveries: 1,807
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,651
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 2,536
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 63
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 51
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,105
Deaths: 26
Recovered: 1,033
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 40
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 216
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 209
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 46
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 43
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,637
Deaths: 70
Recoveries: 3,417
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 783
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 743
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 441
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 416
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 124
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 121
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 331
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 315
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,016
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 915
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,042
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 966
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 235
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 206
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 46
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 43
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 175
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 167
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 224
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 216
· County Jails
There are 413 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 340 recoveries.· · State Jails
There are 2,226 cases in the state's jails and 1,517 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
