Riverside County reports 2,544 new cases, 38 deaths, & 1,570 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 2,544 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 258,352.

The Coachella Valley reported 470 new cases (44,148 total)

MORE VACCINE APPOINTMENTS THIS WEEKEND

10,000 more vaccine appointments will be made available in Riverside County at Noon on Saturday (Jan 23).

Residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers are now eligible to receive their vaccination.

You can register at www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you or someone you know needs help registering, call 2-1-1.

Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order is still in effect in the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.

The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.

Click here for more details on the order

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,011,390 tests. The county reported 16,670 tests conducted since Tuesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Thursday the county reported 38 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,777.

The Coachella Valley reported 5 deaths bringing the total up to 667.

Deaths in Local Cities:

Cathedral City - 1

Palm Desert - 1

Indio - 2

Garnet - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 6,314 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 175,433 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 32 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County has not changed over the past 38 hours. The county currently has 335 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/22/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 568

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 390



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 259

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 183



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,201

Deaths: 74

Recoveries: 4,369



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,138

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 5,426



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 303

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 183



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,594

Deaths: 48

Recovered: 2,532



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 225

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 145



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 787

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 554



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 169

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 125



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 10,932

Deaths: 157

Recoveries: 7,852



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 2,924

Deaths: 44

Recovered: 2,019



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,053

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 819



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 318

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 268



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 784

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 618



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,412

Deaths: 85

Recovered: 2,318



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,248

Deaths: 89

Recovered: 2,280



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 922

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 571



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 178

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 120



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 419

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 327



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 882

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 623



· County Jails

There are 913 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 752 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,863 cases in the state's jails and 4,040 recoveries.