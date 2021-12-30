Report: Around 75% of Covid variants detected in Palm Springs wastewater is Omicron

Newly released data shows just how prevalent the Omicron variant is in coronavirus found within Palm Springs' wastewater samples.

Palm Springs councilmember Geoff Kors released the city's latest wastewater report. It reveals that more than 70% of coronavirus variants in the city's wastewater is Omicron variant.

Kors said the most recent wastewater report shows that the amount of COVID per liter in the city's wastewater increased by over 300% from Dec 13-14 to Dec 20-21.

Omicron was first detected in the city's wastewater a little over two weeks ago.

Although recent reports show a big increase in Covid detected, it is still below the numbers reported last year.

In his post, Kors also drew attention to a 50% increase in hospitalizations in the Coachella Valley over the past week.

Kors added that despite the report, cases in Palm Springs are significantly down compared to other valley cities, even with an influx in tourists.

The city of Palm Springs has a total of 5,038 coronavirus cases. The city reported 70 new cases over the past week.

The Coachella Valley has a total of 62,742 coronavirus cases. In the past week, there were 783 new cases reported across the valley.

City councilmembers are urging everyone to get vaccinated and continue masking.

"We all want to keep each other, our city, our businesses and our nonprofits open and staffed. Urging workers, friends and family to get vaccinated - get the booster when eligible - and to wear quality masks will help us achieve this," Kors wrote on his Facebook page.

So far, the county has recorded nine known cases of the omicron variant.

