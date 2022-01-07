The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert suspends indoor programs and activities

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert will temporarily suspend its in-person activities and program due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the community.

The move goes into effect immediately. It will apply to both physical buildings, which are located in Palm Springs and Coachella.

Officials said that the Winter Ocotillo Club Reception, Info-A-Go-Go, and the corresponding Center Social will be rescheduled.

The center's weekly food bank distributions on Thursdays will continue with additional COVID-related safety protocols in place.

For updates, visit thecentercv.org.

This follows a recent trend around the Coachella Valley, particularly in Palm Springs.

The city of Palm Springs announced it will be closing its facilities, including the library, to walk-in traffic starting on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Purple Room in Palm Springs also recently announced it will be shutting down for two weeks due to the surge.

On Wednesday, the city announced that Mayor Lisa Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19.

This week would've been the start of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, but that was also canceled as cases continued to increase.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Agua Caliente Casino Polo and Balloon Classic had been rescheduled for March. The first event was originally planned to be held later this month.

This week, Riverside County has reported a total of 7,622 coronavirus cases, 42 deaths, and 196 hospitalizations. In the past week, the Coachella Valley has 1,579 new cases and 6 deaths.