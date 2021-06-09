Portion of bronze statue stolen from Palm Desert’s Freedom Park

Crime

Police are investigating the theft of a statue from Freedom Park in Palm Desert.

Thieves stole a life-size bronze statue of a young boy from the park on May 6, city officials tell News Channel 3.

Statue as it normally stands in the park

The statue is called "For Our Freedom," a tribute to the sacrifice of made by our brave service men and women, as well as their loved ones.

The statue of a young boy is holding a small American flag in one hand and a toy plane in the other. The boy's shadow is another bronze statue, meant to represent the shadow of the future soldier the boy will become.

Behind the statue is a statue of a woman who has fallen to her knees clutching a burial flag to her heart. The artist behind Jesus and Adan Romo, the designers of the statues, say the woman represents a mother, a sister, or a wife of the future soldier.

The only remains of the stolen statue of the little boy

The city of Palm Desert has filed a police report on the theft. Anyone who has information on the theft can call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836-1600.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

The city is also working with the artists to find the best way to move forward with replacing the stolen piece.