Palm Springs police release photos of suspects wanted for attack that resulted in critical injuries

Palm Springs police released photos of two men wanted for their role in an altercation outside a bar that resulted in critical injuries for a victim.

The incident happened along the 400 block of E. Arenas Rd. on Friday, July 9 at approximately 1:42 a.m.

Police said they were told the victim and a friend were walking from a bar when they became engaged in a conversation with one of the suspects. The altercation became heated when the victim told one of the suspects that he "resembled the actor Eddie Murphy.”

The comment caused a physical confrontation to start. Police said the suspect started chasing the victim, who slipped and struck his head while running away. The victim was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, police confirmed.

The incident caused rumors to spread that this was a hate crime attack, however, police do not believe this is a hate crime.

"We have seen social media rumors indicating this incident was a targeted hate crime. At this time, there is no reported information or evidence to suggest a hate crime occurred,"

The two suspects were seen fleeing the seen in a black convertible type vehicle.

One of the suspects is described as a black male adult, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a light blue button up shirt, and white shorts.

Investigators are working to identify the two men involved in the attack.

Police are asking for anyone who may have more information, knows either of the two men involved, or may have taken pictures of the men as they fled the area to immediately call Detective Escallada at 760-323-8129 or report any information you have anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

