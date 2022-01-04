Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Indio

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle at an Indio intersection Tuesday evening.

Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron said there were two crashes at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Miles Avenue.

The first crash was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. It involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. As both cars were stopped following this crash, another vehicle drove by and struck the motorcyclist. That third vehicle then fled the scene.

Guitron said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark grey pick-up truck, possibly full size. It was last seen heading northbound on Jefferson Street from Miles. Anyone with any information on this vehicle is urged to call the Indio Police Department at 760) 391-4057.

Guitron said the motorcyclist was hospitalized and is currently in critical condition. CAL FIRE confirmed a second person sustained minor injuries in this crash.

Roads around the intersection have been closed while Indio Police officers investigate the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.