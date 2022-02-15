Family remembers 28-year-old murdered in Mecca, asks for community support

The family of a 28-year-old man who was killed last week in Mecca is asking for the community's support as they seek to bury him.

Gabriel Cervantes, 28, of Mecca was found unresponsive on the ground at the 91800 block of 66th Avenue last Monday.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found Cervantes with "trauma to his body consistent with a homicide," according to the Sheriff's Department.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with Cervantes' death several days later.

A memorial has been set up in front of Cervantes' house to honor the young man.

Gabriel Cervantes' mother and sister place flowers on his memorial site

"It's painful for me, I wouldn't want any mother to suffer the pain I'm suffering," said Maria Cervantes, Gabriel's mother.

Maria told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that she carries every moment she spent with her eldest son in her heart.

"I miss him a lot, he was my partner in my house, I was always waiting for him to arrive," Maria said.

Gabriel's sister, Esmeralda, shared that her brother suffered from an intellectual disability.

"He was very humble, he helped people, he was very respectful... my brother," said Esmeralda.

Esmeralda said that she will miss his demonstrations of affection.

"Fighting with him, it's one of the biggest things [I'm going to miss], hugging him, kissing him, it's very difficult, his life was taken away from him," Esmeralda said.

Esmeralda and Maria are facing a difficult financial situation due to the unexpected death of Gabriel. A campaign has been launched to raise funds.

"It is very difficult, when a loved one leaves you, all of a sudden, and sometimes you don't have, you are not prepared for all this, for the funds, for everything, if you support us, thank you very much," said Esmeralda.

If you would like to help the family during these times, click here to visit their GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Nicholas Jones of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-206-1680 or Investigator Arnoldo Iniguez of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

You can also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.