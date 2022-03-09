Suspect in murder of missing man pleads not guilty; Two others sentenced for accessory

The suspect in the killing of a Twentynine Palms man previously reported missing appeared in court on Wednesday.

Miguel Angel Ibarra, 26, pleaded not guilty to murder charges related to the death of Jervon Winston, 27.

Winston was last heard from on Sept. 28. Authorities originally treated his disappearance as a missing persons case, however, that changed due to the suspicious nature of Winston's disappearance, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.





Jervon Winston

Authorities said that on Oct. 8, homicide detectives obtained additional information and evidence which indicated Winston was the victim of a homicide. Detectives also located a crime scene at a Twentynine Palms home. The next day, authorities found Winston's remains in a remote desert area in Wonder Valley.

During the investigation, detectives identified Ibarra as the suspect in Winston's murder. Michael Isaacs, 21, and Damien Wilkerson, 20, as accessories to the killing.

All three suspects are Twentynine Palms residents.

Isaacs was contacted on Oct. 12 in Joshua Tree. After an interview, Isaacs was arrested for accessory. The San Bernardino County District Attorney's office confirmed on Wednesday that Isaacs pled guilty to the accessory charge and is currently on probation.

On Nov. 19, Wilkerson was located and arrested in Colombia, Missouri. He was extradited to San Bernardino County and booked into jail for Accessory. Wilkerson eventually pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years in state prison.

Ibarra was arrested on March 6 at a home on Calle Verde in Coachella. He was officially charged with murder and made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to the DA's office, Ibarra has a pre-preliminary hearing set for March 15. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on March 17.

