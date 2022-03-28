Police: 3 arrested after reports of kidnapping in Palm Springs

Three suspects were arrested after a kidnapping call led to a short police chase in Palm Springs Monday afternoon.

The incident began at approximately 3:48 p.m. in the area of 5200 E Ramon Road. Police officials said a witness reported seeing a man get assaulted and forced into a white sedan occupied by three men.

PSPD Chief Andy Mills said the suspect vehicle was later spotted in the area of Highway 111 and San Rafael Road by a patrol officer on their way to work.

Lt. Gustavo Araiza added that officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver attempted to evade officers. The vehicle was lost near the area of E Chia Road and Gene Autry Road.

Nearly ten minutes later, police received calls of three males seen running around the area of 1200 Montalvo Way. Officers were able to locate and detain the three suspects. Araiza added that investigators have not been able to verify the status of the alleged victim. Mills said officers are still looking for the possible victim.

Report of a kidnapping (adult) in east Palm Springs. Susp car spotted by heads up patrol officer on way to work. High speed chase to 3500 E Tachevah. Three suspects in custody. #Teamwork. Still looking for poss victim. Call @PalmSpringsPD w 411. pic.twitter.com/NOKoCt3H2M — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) March 29, 2022

The investigation remains active. Stay with News Channel 3for any updates.