Man accused in Coachella shooting acquitted of attempted murder; Convicted of illegal firearm possession

A 30-year-old man who was accused of shooting at three men at a Coachella convenience store in 2015, injuring two of them, was acquitted today of attempted murder and assault charges, but convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.

Alonso Vega Aguilar was originally charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count each of assault with a gun and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He also faced sentence-enhancing allegations of causing great bodily injury.

Aguilar's trial began March 21 at the Riverside Hall of Justice, and jurors began deliberations on Monday.

The jury returned on Tuesday and acquitted Aguilar of the attempted murder and assault charges, however, they convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 4 and remains held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

According to a trial brief filed by Deputy District Attorney Jenna Barsamian, the altercation took place May 3, 2015, at an ampm convenience store at 48055 Grapefruit Blvd.

The three victims, referred to only as Franciso V., Alfredo B., and Andrew H. in the trial brief, were leaving Fantasy Springs Casino when they decided to stop at the gas station.

While in the convenience store, Alfredo B. and Francisco V. ran into Aguilar, and immediately left. The defendant pursued them into the parking lot, where a fight broke out for unknown reasons.

Prosecutors said the defendant pulled out a gun during the fight and opened fire, hitting Alfredo B. and Andrew H. Francisco V., who was not shot in the altercation, drove the two other victims to a hospital.

The trial brief states that Matt Gutting of the Indio Police Department was able to identify Aguilar from surveillance footage at the store.