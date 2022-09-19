Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a person hospitalized earlier this month in Twentynine Palms.

The stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 on the 6300 block of Ocotillo Avenue. The victim, a 37-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was taken to the High Desert Medical Center by a bystander before deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.

Authorities said the victim was later airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. As the investigation went on, detectives were able to identify the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody in Twentynine Palms on Thursday, Sept, 15.

During the service of a search warrant at the residence, detectives discovered a loaded firearm and evidence of sales of methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Dept. added.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He is being held at the Morongo Basin Jail on $1 million.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Halloway of the Morongo Basin Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or you may leave information at the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com