More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint

A 50-year-old man was arrested after Border Patrol agents allegedly found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The man, a legal permanent resident, arrived at the immigration checkpoint in a white 2015 Freighliner Friday at around 2:05 a.m. The Border Patrol agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the attached trailer. Agents inspected the cargo being transported inside of the trailer and reported finding three large black duffle bags concealed between cardboard bundles.

The agency revealed that the contents of the bags revealed 110 separate vacuum-sealed packages of a white crystalized substance. Tests of the white crystal-like substance came back positive for methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested and escorted inside of the checkpoint for further investigation.

The agency said the driver was found in possession of 233.9 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $514,580.

The driver, truck, trailer, and narcotics were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.