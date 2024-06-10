Skip to Content
1 DUI arrest, 14 citations at La Quinta DUI checkpoint

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 14 others were cited during a driver's license/DUI operation in La Quinta, authorities announced today.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department personnel held the checkpoint at Washington Street and Avenue 47 from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.   

The majority of the citations were issued for operating vehicles while unlicensed or with suspended or revoked licenses, according to the sheriff's department.

Two drivers were arrested for outstanding warrants during the operation.   

A total of 1,108 vehicles were contacted in the eight-hour period. Officials did not announce a date for the next checkpoint.

