Skip to Content
Crime

Suspect in wheelchair arrested in connection with gunpoint robbery in Bermuda Dunes

MGN
By
today at 9:01 PM
Published 9:00 PM

A suspect in a wheelchair was arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery in Bermuda Dunes Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on the 79000 block of Avenue 42.

"Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim, who advised they were robbed at gunpoint," writes Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to take one suspect into custody; however, they are currently searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content