Suspect in wheelchair arrested in connection with gunpoint robbery in Bermuda Dunes

A suspect in a wheelchair was arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery in Bermuda Dunes Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on the 79000 block of Avenue 42.

"Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim, who advised they were robbed at gunpoint," writes Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to take one suspect into custody; however, they are currently searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.