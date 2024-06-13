Suspect in illegal drug and firearm sales arrested in Desert Hot Springs

A 58-year-old man suspected of illegal sales of illicit drugs and firearms was taken into custody today in Desert Hot Springs.

Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force personnel, with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant Thursday at a house in the 66300 block of Avenida Suenos, near Santa Cruz Road and Avenida Barona, stemming from an ongoing investigation involving illegal sales of drugs and firearms, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Cameron James.

Investigators identified the Desert Hot Springs resident as being responsible for the illegal sales operation and took him into custody without incident.

James said during the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized several firearms inside the suspect's house, which included an assault rifle, a non-serialized 9mm handgun, a Tannerite explosive target used for firearms practice and illegal narcotics.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of multiple weapon and drug-related offenses at the John Benoit Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation was urged to call the Gang Task Force at 760-836-1600. For non-emergency information regarding gang activity, call 951-922-7601. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.