25 assault rifles confiscated by Border Patrol and Coachella Valley Task Force at California-Arizona border

On Wednesday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) was called by the U.S. Border Patrol Blythe Station to confiscate 25 rifles and two handguns at the California-Arizona border.

Border Patrol contacted the driver, Jose Palma Almendarez, a 25-year-old from Calexico, and his 17-year-old brother in a Honda HRV. The investigation uncovered a large collection of assault rifles and magazines hidden in the vehicle's trunk.

RSO

Authorities learned the firearms were seized in Phoenix and were being "trafficked back" into California, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported.

The assault weapons were taken by the CVVCGTF members. Palma Almendarez is now in Blythe Jail for several weapon-related charges. His brother, a minor, was returned to his parents.

The investigation is still underway. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Gang Task Force Member Inv. Henson at (760) 836–1600. For non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951–922–7601.

Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments.