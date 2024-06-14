Police pursuit ends with pickup truck crashing into a house in Coachella

One person is in custody after a police pursuit that ended when a car crashed into a house in Coachella Friday morning.

The incident started at around 11:15 a.m. when deputies were called to the area of Avenue 52 and Frederick regarding the report of a reckless driver.

"Upon arrival, deputies attempted a traffic enforcement stop, but the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 50," writes Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit continued through the Coachella area to Chiapas Drive and Baja Way, where the suspect collided with a vacant house, Vickers wrote.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle but was quickly located and taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect's vehicle, a Dodge Ram, was towed from the house. Inspectors with the city of Coachella were set to determine whether the house needed to be red tagged due to the damage from the crash.

