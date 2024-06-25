Murder arrest made in connection with 2021 disappearance of Cabazon man

Investigators have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Cabazon man who was reported missing in April 2021.

Shannon McCloud Collins, 47, of Cabazon was arrested after being identified as the suspect in the murder of Zachary Hemminger, 30, of Cabazon.

Hemminger has been missing since April 2021. During the investigation, information was developed by investigators that suggested Hemminger was the victim of a homicide, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

Hemminger's remains were found in November 2023 along the 40000 block of Blanche Avenue in Cabazon.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit obtained sufficient evidence to arrest Collins, who was booked into jail on Friday.

Collins was officially charged with murder on Tuesday. He remains in custody on $1 million at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

He was set to be arraigned on Tuesday at the Banning Justice Center, but it was pushed back to July 19, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator D. Robertson or Investigator D. Hood of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

