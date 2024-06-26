Suspect in Thousand Palms motorcyclist death charged with murder

A 30-year-old motorist accused of intentionally running down a motorcyclist in Thousand Palms and attempting to flee the scene was charged today with murder.

Erick Robert Cowdery of Palm Desert is accused of striking the victim around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Varner and Ramon roads, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

California Highway Patrol officers determined the victim was struck intentionally, and turned the investigation over to sheriff's deputies, sheriff's officials said.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Robert Ernest Rodriguez.

On Sunday, News Channel 3 reported that Rodriguez was riding a motorcycle when he was struck, and bystanders restrained Cowdery, who attempted the flee the scene, until authorities arrived.

Cowdery was being held at the John Benoit Detention Center.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Investigator Cline with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Munoz with the Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1600.