Heavy police presence reported at RV park in Sky Valley

Heavy police presence has been reported at an RV park near the unincorporated community of Sky Valley.

There is a heavy police presence on the 71000 block of Dillon Road.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were first dispatched to the area at around 12:15 p.m. regarding a verbal argument. Deputies determined that an attempted carjacking occurred.

"Believing the suspect may be on the large parcel of property, the Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau has responded to assist," writes RSO Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers, the agency's public information officer.

The investigation remains active. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.