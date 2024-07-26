Suspect in Palm Desert bank robberies charged, set to appear in court today

Felony charges were filed against a 59-year-old man wanted in connection with two Palm Desert bank robberies.

Anaheim resident Reese Westenberger is expected to enter pleas to one count of robbery during his arraignment Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

As of Friday morning, it appears as though Westenberger is only charged with one of the two bank robberies.

Westenberger is charged with a robbery at the US Bank on July 11.

Investigators learned upon further investigation that the suspect entered the bank and approached a teller at the counter, demanding money.

"The suspect did not produce a weapon or indicate he was armed," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

According to sheriff's officials, the suspect, later identified as Westenberger, ran from the bank in an unknown direction after the robbery.

Westenberger was also linked to a bank robbery on June 24 in the 72000 block of Highway 111, which is under an ongoing investigation, sheriff's officials said.

He was booked Tuesday in the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies was urged to call Investigator Villasenor of the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.