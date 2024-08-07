Yucca Valley man arrested on suspicion of stabbing

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing over a week ago in Yucca Valley.

The stabbing happened on July 29 at the 7000 Block of Hopi Trail. Deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station learned that the victim was at a residence on Hopi Trail when a dispute took place between the victim and the suspect.



The Sheriff's Dept. said the victim was stabbed in the abdomen during the dispute.

The victim was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center then transferred to Desert Regional Medical due to the extent of his injuries. The victim remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries until he was released on Thursday.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect and sought a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect was arrested on Friday and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail, where he faces charges of attempted murder. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Ables at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

