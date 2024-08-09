Four suspects charged after stolen vehicle pursuit from San Jacinto to Palm Desert mall

Four suspects were in custody after their alleged involvement in a stolen vehicle case, with two expected to appear at arraignments today.

Riverside Sheriff's Aviation Unit staff told the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station that a black Chevrolet Camaro was stolen Wednesday afternoon from a location near Menifee, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement. The Aviation Unit located the vehicle and tracked it into Palm Desert, where it entered the parking structure of a business in the 72000 block of Highway 111.

The occupants allegedly fled from the stolen vehicle and entered the business, at which point deputies established a perimeter and unsuccessfully searched for the suspects.

Deputies continued to investigate, leading them to a Cathedral City residence in the 32000 block of Sky Blue Water Trail.

After locating the suspects at the residence and cross-referencing the business' surveillance footage to establish identity, four suspects were arrested. They were identified as 19-year-old Palm Desert resident Noeli Bautista, 20-year-old Cathedral City resident Antwone Lewis Robinson, 20-year-old Palm Desert Resident Cayden Lopez and 19-year-old Cathedral City resident Samantha Ray.

A loaded, unregistered handgun was allegedly found during a search of Robinson, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to the statement. Lopez was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, while Bautista and Ray were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy.

All four suspects were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to the statement. Lopez and Bautista were scheduled to make initial court appearances during arraignments at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Friday, according to inmate records, while Ray and Robinson were scheduled to do so on Sept. 20.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.