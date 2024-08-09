Man suspected of attempting to lure minor near school in Banning

A 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to lure a minor near Banning High School Friday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at around 1:45 p.m. Police responded to Central Elementary School, located at 295 N. San Gorgonio Avenue, after a female minor reported that she was being followed

and harassed by an unknown man.

Officers contacted the minor who said she was walking home from Banning High School when an unknown man began following her around San Gorgonio Avenue and the railroad tracks.

Police said the man attempted to lure the minor into a nearby alleyway, but she was able to run to Central Elementary School and contact a staff member who called the police.

Officers were able to find a man matching the description of the suspect and placed him under arrest.

The suspect, a Yucaipa resident, faces charges of annoying or molesting a child. He was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.