Deputies investigate stabbing outside Walmart in Yucca Valley

today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:21 PM

Detectives continue to investigate a stabbing that left a man injured Sunday night outside the Walmart in Yucca Valley

A 38-year-old man was stabbed at around 10:45 p.m. at the Walmart shopping plaza on Twentynine Palms Highway and Avalon Avenue, authorities announced on Monday.

Deputies administered life-saving measures to the victim. He was then rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Detectives from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station assumed the investigation and are actively working on this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy C. Ranslem or Detective S. Ables of the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

Jesus Reyes

