Man accused of beating German shepherd to death in Palm Springs charged

Charges were filed against a man accused of beating a German shepherd to death in Palm Springs earlier this week.

Local resident Hyapa Strebe, 39, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday during an arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The Palm Springs Police Department was notified of a report that a man was seen "dragging and kicking" the dog Monday morning near the intersection of East Baristo Road and South Sunrise Way, according to the agency.

Officers responded to the location and confirmed the man had assaulted the dog to the point of severe injury, inflicting injuries that required medical attention, according to a police statement. The German shepherd died while being taken to an animal hospital, police said.

Heat may have also played a factor.

Strebe was arrested as a suspect, with inmate records showing he was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Detective Lieutenant Erik Larson at 760-323-8121 or erik.larson@palmspringsca.gov.