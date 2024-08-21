Inmate quickly captured after brief escape attempt in Moreno Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputy is on paid administrative leave today after shooting at a 25-year-old female inmate who briefly escaped on foot but sustained no injuries, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect arrived at the 26000 block of Cactus Avenue in Moreno Valley around 10:15 a.m. Monday with an armed correctional deputy.

The deputy attempted to remove the suspect, a Jurupa Valley resident, from the squad car before she took off running, according to sheriff's officials.

During the chase, the deputy fired one round into the ground. The suspect was eventually located and captured with the assistance of additional deputies who responded to the scene.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Corrections Central Investigations Unit will lead the investigation into the escape, and additional charges will be filed with the District Attorney's Office. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office Force Investigations Detail assumed the investigation into the discharge of the firearm," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The deputy who fired a round into the ground was placed on paid administrative leave according to department protocol.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call California Highway Patrol Investigator Steve Cuevas or Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Jason Letterly at 951-955-2777.