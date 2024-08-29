Suspects accused of firearm violations, child endangerment appear in court

Two men in custody on suspicion of child endangerment following reports of gunfire in Coachella appeared at arraignments today.

Mecca resident Frank Molina, 38, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and willful child cruelty, while Coachella resident Bernardo Moreno, 46, also pleaded not guilty to the latter count.

The defendants are due back in court for a Sept. 10 felony settlement conference.

Molina and Moreno were each arrested at 11:55 p.m. on June 30 and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrived at the 50000 block of Camino Coras in Coachella at 3:55 p.m. on June 30 following reports of gunfire, according to a statement from the Thermal Station, which claimed deputies searched a home in the area and located four handguns, one rifle and ammunition.

The deputies also found "evidence of multiple firearms being discharged'' in a negligent manner, according to the statement.

There were no reports of any injuries. Details about the alleged child endangerment were not immediately available.

Both were being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the case was encouraged to contact Deputy Preciado at Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.