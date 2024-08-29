Two pounds of fentanyl found after pursuit ends in crash near Coachella

Border Patrol agents seized more than two pounds of fentanyl after a police pursuit ended in a crash earlier this week near Coachella.

The incident started at 12:20 p.m. when El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a suspicious white sedan traveling westbound on Interstate 10, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency said agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the westbound offramp to Dillon Road near Coachella.

Agents lost sight of the vehicle but it was later found abandoned after it crashed into a railing near 48th Avenue and Dillon Road.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found approximately 2.14 lbs. of blue fentanyl pills concealed in the spare tire area.

The search for the driver continues.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.