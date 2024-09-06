Trial date set for suspect in deadly stabbing at Mile Avenue Park in Indio

An upcoming trial date was finalized today for a 32-year-old man accused of stabbing another man in Indio in December 2021.

Juan Felipe Hernandez Jr. of Indio was arrested Jan. 3, 2022 for allegedly killing Montel Robinson at Miles Avenue Park one month prior, according to a statement from the Indio Police Department.

The defendant was charged with one felony count of murder, along with sentence-enhancing allegations of using a weapon in commitment of the felony and causing great bodily injury.

Hernandez initially pleaded not guilty at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Jan. 6, 2022 and is now scheduled for a trial on Nov. 6.

He was jailed on $1 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and has since been transferred to the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

The Indio Police Department received a report of an assault victim at 5:42 p.m. Dec. 6, 2021 at Miles Avenue Park, according to the statement. Police arrived on the scene to find Robinson with a stab wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators identified Hernandez as a suspect and arrested him without incident in the 83-500 block of Indio Boulevard, police said. How he was identified as the suspect was not specified.