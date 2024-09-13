Three people stabbed in Palm Desert, heavy police presence at Hovley Soccer Park
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a stabbing with three victims found at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center in Palm Desert.
The incident was first reported at around 9:45 p.m. at the Hovley Soccer Park, located along Hovley Lane between Cook Street.
"The reporting party stated four subjects were stabbed. Deputies arrived and located three victims," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.
There is no word on the condition of the three victims.
There is a heavy police presence at the Hovley Soccer Park as deputies investigate. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.