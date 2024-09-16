Skip to Content
Murder investigation underway after 71-year-old found dead in Yucca Valley home

Published 3:55 PM

Deputies are investigating a homicide after a 71-year-old man was found dead in a home in Yucca Valley over the weekend.

The investigation started when deputies responded to a medical assistance call Friday at around 7:00 p.m. on the 55000 block of 29 Palms Highway. Deputies arrived and found the man dead inside the home.

Authorities identified the man as James Boutwell, 71, of Yucca Valley.

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Details responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

The suspect(s) have not been identified and remains at large, authorities said.

If you have information regarding the case, you are asked to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4909. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call We-Tip at 1-800-78 CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Aramis Rivera

