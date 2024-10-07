Fuel theft suspect pleads guilty to grand theft charge, three others dismissed

A 23-year-old man who stole nearly 500 gallons of diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center pleaded guilty to a theft-related count and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation.

Huntington Park resident Eliseo Laglera entered a guilty plea to one count of grand theft of over $950 on Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to court records. Three additional counts of grand theft of over $950 were dismissed, and two enhancements for attempting to take or damage something of great value and a manner indicating planning, sophistication or professionalism were stricken.

The defendant was immediately sentenced to 24 months of probation with 103 days to be served in a work release program, as well as a restitution payment of more than $46,000, according to Thalia Hayden of the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

Laglera had previously failed to show up for a felony settlement conference and two rescheduled court dates between July 24 and Aug. 20, resulting in the issuance of $20,000 and $40,000 bench warrants, according to Hayden.

Co-defendant Pablo Jose Huertas, 27, who was initially charged with two felony grand theft counts and one felony count of receiving property, entered a guilty plea to the latter charge on the day of Laglera's first rescheduled felony settlement conference.

Pablo Jose Huertas

The grand theft charges were dismissed, and he was immediately placed on felony probation with 120 days of custody and ordered to pay restitution, Hayden said.

Deputies responded to a report of diesel fuel being stolen around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, when they allegedly found Huertas and Laglera pumping fuel into a storage tank, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the two suspects allegedly pumped around 470 gallons of fuel, worth more than $2,700, without paying by manipulating the fuel pump mechanism.