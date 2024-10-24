Thermal man convicted of molesting young girl, witness intimidation, suborn perjury

A Thermal man accused of molesting a young girl several times and then trying to intimidate her and her mother into changing their stories to spare him from criminal prosecution was convicted of multiple charges today.

Elit Barroso Miranda, 41, was found guilty of two counts of lewd acts on a child, 11 counts of violating a protective order and one count each of attempting to suborn perjury and witness intimidation, according to case records. A third lewd acts charge was dismissed.

Miranda is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

He is being held in lieu of $155,000 bail at the Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

According to a trial brief filed by the prosecution, Miranda allegedly turned lascivious with the victim during April 2019.

The incident was reported and Miranda was taken into custody without incident.

In the ensuing months, while jailed and in violation of a no-contact "stay away'' protective order, Miranda allegedly called the girl's mother numerous times, trying to persuade her to pressure the girl into changing her story so that he wouldn't be criminally prosecuted, prosecutors allege.

Using manipulative methods, Miranda reminded the woman "she's alone'' with several children "and has no money," according to the brief. At one point, the woman did take the girl to speak with the defendant's attorney, but there was no disclosure regarding what was discussed.

The case proceeded to trial.

Court records show Miranda has prior misdemeanor convictions for presenting false identification to a law enforcement officer and being an unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle. He has no documented prior felony convictions.