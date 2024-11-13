One person shot near Bagdouma Park in Coachella

One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot near Bagdouma Park in Coachella.

The shooting was reported just before 7:00 p.m. in the area of 51st Avenue and Mecca Street.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a subject suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," reads an email from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The victim is in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

Authorities said that there are no suspects in custody as of Wednesday evening.

Deputies are on the scene continuing the investigation. We have a crew at the scene working to get the latest updates.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.