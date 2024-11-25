Twentynine Palms pair suspected for burglary

A pair was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Twentynine Palms Friday night

Authorities said a 60-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested on the 82000 Block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Wonder Valley.

Deputies were originally called for a domestic disturbance and found the pair burglary a victims home, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation revealed the woman forced her way into the residence. The man was found inside a vehicle with a significant quantity of methamphetamine.

Both individuals were was taken into custody and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760)-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or may leave information at http://www.wetip.com