26-year-old suspected of attempted bank robbery in Desert Hot Springs

A 26-year-old man was arrested after an attempted bank robbery Monday afternoon in Desert Hot Springs.

The incident happened at the Chase Bank on Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue.

Police said they were called out to the bank at around 2:25 p.m. after a man presented a demand note a teller.

The man was still at the bank when officers arrived at the scene, DHSPD confirmed. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect faces a charge of attempted robbery. He is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $30,000 bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

