Indio man admits to attempting to abduct schoolgirl

A 51-year-old felon who preyed on two Moreno Valley schoolgirls and tried to abduct one of them pleaded guilty today to attempted kidnapping and was immediately sentenced to 18 months in state prison.

Rene Rodriguez Ramirez of Indio admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor count of annoying a minor against Ramirez.

The plea deal was announced just as the defendant's case was called for pretrial motions at the Riverside Hall of Justice. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Joshlyn Pulliam certified the terms of the agreement and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Martinez, the two victims were walking to school in the area of Cactus Avenue and Perris Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. on April 24 when Ramirez ``pulled alongside them'' in his car.

Martinez said the defendant ``attempted to pull one of the juveniles into his vehicle ... (but) she was able to break free from his grasp.''

The girls, who were not injured, ran to their campus and told officials about the incident, prompting administrators to contact sheriff's deputies.

Martinez said that, thanks to the detailed description of the vehicle provided by the students, patrolmen spotted it an hour later near the intersection of Ormista and Season drives in Moreno Valley.

The driver, Ramirez, was detained without incident and booked into custody based on the witnesses' statements, according to the sergeant

Court records show the defendant had prior convictions for robbery, burglary and possession of controlled substances.