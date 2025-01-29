Woman charged with stabbing Banning boy during squabble

A young woman accused of stabbing a boy during a domestic confrontation in Banning, inflicting life-threatening wounds, was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses.

Eirianna Mariah Zaragoza, 18, of Banning, was arrested Sunday following a Banning Police Department investigation.

Along with attempted murder, Zaragoza is charged with domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury.

She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Jay Kiel, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Feb. 7 at the Banning Justice Center.

The judge also signed a criminal protective order, barring Zaragoza from any contact with the victim.

The defendant is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility.

According to Banning police Capt. Brandon Smith, the alleged attack occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday in a residence in the 1500 block of Altura Place, just south of Wilson Street.

Smith said patrol officers were called to the location to investigate reports of a possible home invasion but instead found the victim suffering "multiple stab wounds."

The teenager was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment.

"He suffered severe injuries, but is expected to recover,'' Smith said.

He said that on further investigation, officers determined there had been an undisclosed domestic altercation between Zaragoza and the teen, whom she allegedly attacked with a knife.

The defendant then called 911 to report the stabbing, Smith alleged.

Zaragoza, who has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County, was taken into custody without incident.