Man arrested after being found with two guns in front of Hi-Desert Medical Center

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly being found with two guns in front of the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree.

The arrest happened just before 1:30 a.m.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, hospital staff reported a man pacing in front of the building while holding a shotgun, causing the hospital to close their doors and shelter in place.

The man, identified as a 27-year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was found standing in front of the hospital lobby with a shotgun in his hand and a handgun in his pocket, the department reported.

Deputies arrived on the scene and gave the man commands to drop the firearms. He was taken into custody without incident.

The 27-year-old, a convicted felon, is facing charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Deputy J. Covarrubias of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.