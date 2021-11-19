Palm Springs hosting a vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance

Saturday, Nov. 19 is Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center is teaming up with the city of Palm Springs to hold a vigil for the lives lost to hate crimes and transphobia.

The vigil will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Palm Springs City Hall.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Thom Clinton, CEO of the Transgender Health and Wellness Center, to learn more about the significance behind the day here in the Coachella Valley.