President of Global Partnerships for OVG discusses Acrisure Arena

The newly named Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms continues to move forward. On Wednesday, officials revealed the arena's name and revealed other plans as completion nears.

Acrisure, a Michigan-based financial services company, agreed to a 10-year naming rights deal with developers Oak View Group.

The arena will serve as the home for the Coachella Valley Firebirds and will also host approximately 150 entertainment events a year.

The $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

Dan Griffis, president of Global Partnerships for OVG, spoke in-depth with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about the arena and the new partnership.