Carlos Garcia of ‘Drive4Five’ discusses push for change in number of Palm Desert voting districts

We continue to follow the debate over the proposal to change the voting districts in Palm Desert from two to five, which could go to the ballot later this year.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth about the issue with Carlos Garcia, of Drive4Five, a local organization pushing for the change citing a lack of representation.

Peter also recently spoke with the Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik, who does not support the change.

The city moved to a two-district system with the 2020 election as part of a settlement agreement with two Palm Desert residents who sued the city in 2019.

Learn more about the issue in our report from last month.