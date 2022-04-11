Designer Tracy Turco discusses Desert Hot Springs rebranding campaign

The city of Desert Hot Springs is planning a rebranding campaign to change its image, and bring in more activities for residents and tourists. The city has hired Palm Springs designer, Tracy Turco, to create the designs to be used in signage, maps, website materials and more.

Turco told News Channel 3's Peter Daut, "This is one of my most exciting projects. It's everything I love that's filled with color. They wanted to give Desert Hot Springs a new look that's exciting and artistic."

Turco said she's also acquired land in Desert Hot Springs to build new hotels.

Turco spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about the project and her hopes for the city.