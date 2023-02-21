Local Habitat for Humanity chapter discusses President Jimmy Carter’s impact

One effort that former President Jimmy Carter is most known for is Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that helps get low and fixed-income families into their own homes.

And the Coachella Valley chapter is reflecting on Carter's legacy.

The Carters got involved with Habitat for Humanity nearly 40 years ago. Through the awareness they raised, the organization now works in 1,400 communities across the nation and in about 70 countries.

Habitat says it has helped nearly 10 million people achieve decent and affordable shelter and President Carter was a big part of that.

"He was involved with countless work projects, more than 4300 work projects, where it was either new home builds, with new construction, and the rehabilitation and home repairs," said Dave Thornton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Coachella Valley.

"Do you think having him as a representative really helped the mission of the organization?" Peter Daut asked Thorton.

Thorton responded, "It did. It really put us on the map, and gave us the credibility we needed for our really wonderful organization."

