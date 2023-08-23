News Channel 3 goes in-depth: CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Luis Valentino

Peter Daut asked Superintendent Dr. Luis Valentino a variety of questions about the upcoming school year, and some of the biggest challenges facing the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Dr. Luis Valentino said many changes involve safety and security.

"We've added cameras, we've added buzzers indoors at the main office, and those sorts of things. These were a reflection of the principles and the community sharing with us how we are keeping the community safe," he said.