Refreshing foods to fight dehydration

Health experts continue to remind us, hydration is crucial in extreme heat. Water is an important key.

Dieticians also say there are foods that can help prevent dehydration. Most fruits and vegetables have a higher water content compared to other foods.

We're talking about melons, strawberries, pineapple, cucumbers, tomatoes and lettuce. 

Nutritionists say those foods good sources of hydration along with being excellent sources for fiber and vitamins. 

"And on the other side of the spectrum, what are some foods you should avoid to not become dehydrated?" News Channel 3's Peter Daut asked Belinda Figueroa, a registered dietician at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

"Definitely your higher-salty foods, because salt loves water and water loves salt. So anything that's fried, a lot of your processed foods," said Belinda Figueroa, a registered dietician at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. 

