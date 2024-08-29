Nonprofit seeks local volunteers to assist people in traumatic crisis

"Trauma Intervention Programs," a national nonprofit, is seeking everyday citizens here in the Coachella Valley to volunteer to help people in a traumatic crisis.

The nonprofit brings emotional aid to survivors and those in crisis.

Rancho Mirage is the first city in the valley to embrace the organization with the city's sheriff and fire departments.

Volunteers are trained to comfort people in the first few hours after a tragedy at the request of emergency responders.

"We think we're giving to the community, but the fact we are with folks and welcomed into their personal 9/11 is huge and it is life-changing for us," said Magda Stewart, CEO of Trauma Intervention Programs Riverside County.

Stewart added, "All of the things that we see out there makes us look at things from a whole new perspective, and just giving back to the community is very rewarding."

Click here for more information on the organization and how to volunteer.